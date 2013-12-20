‘Down for the Clause’ in final stretch before Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

‘Down for the Clause’ in final stretch before Christmas

As people hit the stores to get their last-minute gifts, a group of friends is doing the same, looking to make Christmas special for kids in the Toledo area.

Although donations were significantly smaller this year than they were last year, that has not changed the hearts of the members of Down for the Clause. They were able to bring Christmas to 16 local children this year.

They made their lists, checked them twice, then they set out to shop.

“This is the fun part, the shopping, the wrapping,” said Leslie Neyland. “That’s easy and fun – and dropping off. The work is really in the planning.”

Although the cash was slow to come in this season, members of Down for the Clause say the spirit of giving is running over.

“I’m really excited about the families that we can help, so to me, that’s just awesome in itself,” Neyland said. “Even if it’s not 100 kids, the fact that we’re able to help 16 kids this year is just awesome.”

As the countdown to Christmas draws near, they say this labor of love is worth it.

“Being able to make a difference in these kids’ lives – because I know how much Christmas is important to them, just as it was to me when I was young girl – it just makes me feel really, really blessed,” said Amanda Davis.

