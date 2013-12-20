Utility rates increasing for BG residents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Utility rates increasing for BG residents

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

BowlingGreen residents will soon be shelling out more cash for their utilities.

Startingnext March, they will see a 5 percent increase because the city is using newertechnologies to power their homes.

Theincrease will come out to about $4 extra per month, but the cost will continueto potentially increase an additional 5 percent ever year until 2018. Half ofthe extra cost is due to four new hydroelectric projects beginning in 2015 as away to generate power using water from the river.

Theother half is because of capacity charges, which city officials say they haveno control over. They say the projects will generate a moreenvironmentally-friendly source of power for the city.

"There'sno fuel costs, there's no emissions," said Utilities Director Brian O'Connell. "You'rebasically just depending on the Ohio River to flow, and if it does, then you'llget energy out of that."

Officialssay they decided to level the rate increases over several years to make it moreaffordable for customers.

