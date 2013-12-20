EDITORIAL: Call 11 for Action helping for 15 years - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Call 11 for Action helping for 15 years

For yet another year, the Call 11 for Action volunteers have returned more than $1 million to people just like you. 

For the past 15 years, Call 11 for Action has been an essential element of the WTOL 11 commitment to our viewers.   We have fielded thousands of calls from viewers who have a problem with a product or service and need our help to get it rectified.  And that is what we have done.  Real money, returned to real people. 

It's great to be able to provide this invaluable service and to solve many of your problems at no cost to you.  One million dollars is a lot of money.  

At WTOL 11 we believe helping our viewers is part of who we are and what we do.  Thanks for calling us and trusting us to give you a hand.   

