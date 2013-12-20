City of Toledo braces for possible flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo braces for possible flooding

Flooding on Harvest Lane in Toledo (Source: Eric Truan Harteis)
As the snow is melting and rain is starting to fall in the area, it's going to put the City of Toledo's storm water drainage system to the test yet again.

Over recent years, the city has been expanding the system capacity, but there are still some problem spots, and the city is hoping to do what they can to prevent them from becoming a problem this time around.

Kelly DeBruyn, manager of Sewer and Drainage Services, says the city is staging some bypass pumps in a few areas in case water needs to be pumped out of stressed storm water lines and diverted into city park space.

"When we do our bypass pumping it's generally storm sewers that are undersized," DeBruyn said. "We try to pump into park areas, areas we know can handle it. They're grassy. For example, out on Crawford at Bennett Park, we bypass part of that storm water goes into the park and ultimately that will help with basement flooding and street flooding."

Another area of concern is along Middlesex Drive in west Toledo. DeBruyn says this year the city crews have taken some proactive steps to keep storm water points of entry as clear as possible.

 "This year we followed the streets leaf pick-up crews, we followed those crews and we cleaned catch basins and inlets, getting leaves out as best we could."     

