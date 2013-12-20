Toledo crews on pothole patrol after recent thaw - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo crews on pothole patrol after recent thaw

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo street crews, fresh off several days of working 12 hours on, 12 off due to the recent snowfall, are now getting back to leaf collection thanks to the warmer weather, and some are being put on pothole patrol.

The freeze-thaw cycles have the potential to lead to plenty of potholes forming, and on Friday the city dispatched some crews with cold patch material to hit some trouble spots, including the Anthony Wayne Trail, Alexis, Jackman and other areas.

Dave Pratt, Toledo Commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor, says he's expecting the next freeze-thaw cycle to be much worse.

"We're getting a few potholes now, then with the next freeze coming next week, what'll happen is that moisture getting under the pavement will freeze again, and we'll start seeing more potholes coming up, probably the next two, three weeks."

The city has a hotline for people to report a pothole: 419-936-BUMP (2867).      

