Control Alaska couple's Christmas lights from anywhere - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Control Alaska couple's Christmas lights from anywhere

FAIRBANKS, AK (Toledo News Now) -

A Fairbanks, Alaska couple is ceding control of their Christmas lights display to you. Well, really to anyone with an Internet connection.

Ken and Rebecca-Ellen have been allowing users to turn the lights at their home on and off through their website since 2010. Users see the home through a live video feed.

Ken says this is the best year yet for the site. Users can turn five different sets of lights on and off with the click of a mouse.

In 2012, more than 315,000 people check out Ken and Rebecca-Ellen's lights display.

People from around the world are turning the lights on and off. The site even features a map showing the location of everyone to visit over the last few days.

There's no word on how the site has affected the couple's electric bill, or sleep schedule.

Click here to visit the site.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly