Traffic stop leads to major drug bust with weapons, $24K cash

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Three Columbus residents are facing federal charges after several agencies served two search warrants in Columbus Wednesday.

The arrests stem from an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop earlier that day on Interstate 270, near milepost 28 in Franklin County, where troopers seized 2 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol.

On Thursday, members of the Columbus Division of Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations special agents and the OSHP conducted search warrants at 4982 Sullivant Avenue and 93 Woodlawn Avenue in the city of Columbus. During the execution of these searches, authorities discovered 1 pound of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of marijuana, 12 vials of synthetic marijuana, an ounce of heroin, seven vials of bath salts, three firearms and $24,000 in cash.

The following were all charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine:

-Julio Cesar Morales, 23

-Jorge Armando Carrillo, 35

-Nora Isabel Carrillo, 30

Additional charges are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

