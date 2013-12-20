Don't Waste Your Money: 4 items that will be cheaper after Christmas

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Think the markdowns in stores are pretty good right now? They are about to get even better!

We're now in the final days to finish our holiday shopping.

Many of us are trying to find the lowest price on a gadget or gift for someone special. If you can wait until after the holidays, you can score a much better deal.

Cheaper After Christmas

Every store is advertising big sales during the countdown to Christmas.

But Kiplinger's Personal Finance says if it's not a gift and you can wait, you will get a much better price on a number of items.

Among them:

-Cars: The best deals are the year-end sales between Christmas and New Year's Day. Plus you won't have to pay for a big red bow.

-Name brand TVs: The best sales are in January and right around the Super Bowl.

-Furniture: January has the biggest furniture sales.

-Luggage: The biggest sales are in March.

From the doesn't that stink file comes the secret of many pre-Christmas sales: The discounts are really not that great. The Wall Street Journal says retailers make higher profit margins this time of year than in the spring and summer.

The Wall Street Journal says many of the biggest holiday season markdowns are on items that were never sold at their full price to begin with. Think about it: If retailers were really selling everything at 40 or 50 percent off right now, they would be losing money.

Instead, The Wall Street Journal says they are making their best profits of the year this month.

Good to know, so you don't waste your money.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.