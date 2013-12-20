K-9 unit tracks down break-in suspect after police lose him on f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

K-9 unit tracks down break-in suspect after police lose him on foot

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Officer Don Comes and Luke (Source: Toledo Police) Officer Don Comes and Luke (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police lost sight of a home break-in suspect during a foot chase Friday morning, but a TPD K-9 unit was able to track the suspect down and help police make an arrest.

It all started when police received a call of a person breaking into a home in the 700 block of Tecumseh Street. When police arrived, they chased a suspect from the home on foot, but lost him. Police then brought in a K-9 named Luke to track the suspect.

Luke tracked the suspect to a home a few blocks, where police arrested 46-year-old Brian Kenney. Police say Friday was Luke's first day on the job.

"Our officer took a beating because Luke's so fast and this new K-9 unit has been nothing but great for the police department. They've took a lot of people in to custody already in the short time we've had them," said Toledo Police Sgt. Pete Lavey.

Police say a dishwasher from the vacant home on Tecumseh Street was found inside the suspect's vehicle, which he left at the scene. Another dishwasher, possibly from the home next door, was also found. Police say they also found scrap yard paperwork on the dashboard of Kenny's vehicle.   

