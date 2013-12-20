Man accused of raping, stabbing woman in the eye indicted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of raping, stabbing woman in the eye indicted

Dontae Upchurch (Source: Lucas County Jail) Dontae Upchurch (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The man Toledo Police say stabbed a woman in the eye while raping her in a central Toledo alleyway earlier this month was indicted on two felony charges Friday.

Dontae Upchurch was indicted on one count each of rape and felonious assault by a Lucas County grand jury Friday. 

The victim told police Upchurch offered her a ride home, but instead turned into an ally near the intersection of Mettler Street and Chestnut Street and raped her. When the woman tried to fight back, Upchurch stabbed her in the eye, police said.

"She definitely did some things right, as far as being able to fend off the attack before it got too serious. She did have a cell phone on her. She was able to make contact with the police quickly, and she was good at giving us a description," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Shortly after the incident, police took Upchurch into custody.

