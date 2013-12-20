I-75 northbound back open in Michigan after semi truck accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75 northbound back open in Michigan after semi truck accident

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

I-75 northbound has reopened in Monroe County after a semi truck accident Friday morning. Northbound lanes were closed for more than 2 hours because of the crash.

Traffic was backed up from South Otter Creek Road, south of Luna Pier, to the state line.

A semi truck hauling forklifts jackknifed during an accident, spilling the load of forklifts onto the highway.

The area is extremely foggy, and police say the low visibility may have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly