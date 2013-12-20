Over 2,000 lose power Friday morning in Perrysburg Township - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

Over 2,000 lose power Friday morning in Perrysburg Township

2,100 customers were temporarily without power for a few hours in Perrysburg Township Friday morning.

Toledo Edison says the outage was caused with a problem in the capacitor bank near Oregon Rd. and 795 Friday morning around 2.  The power did not return until around 5:15 a.m.

Stoplights at the intersection of Oregon and 795 were reportedly going on and off, and multiple businesses were forced to close due to the outage.  They have since reopened.

Toledo News Now has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

