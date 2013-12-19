Family adopts 41 soldiers for Christmas

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

What started as an idea to adopt a soldier overseas has grown into much more for a local Toledo family. They are now sending more than 40 care packages to service men and women abroad for Christmas.

"If it wasn't for our community, we probably wouldn't be able to do it," said Debra Morales-Richards.

She says this was all made possible through the help of other Toledo residents.

"I've never looked at Toledo as so strong until now, until this moment," she said. "This is really what people would do for somebody."

It started when Morales-Richards' daughter Emilee came home from school one day asking if they could adopt a soldier for the holidays. When they tried to do so, the family accidentally adopted an entire platoon. And because they can't say no, they adopted a few others along the way.

They are now up to 41 service men and women, and they're sending care packages for each. The packages are filled with snacks, toiletries, socks, shirts and even pictures and letters.

"They love to see pictures, of just people making cookies or somebody playing in the snow because it's what they're not doing and it's what they want to know that's going on," Morales-Richards said.

But they still have a long way to go. The items they have are just not enough, and they're still in need of treats, hygiene products, cards and even boxes to send them in.

"Every time something comes in, we take a picture of it," said Morales-Richards. "We cannot thank people enough. We want people to know we appreciate what Toledo has done for us."

To donate to the project, visit their Facebook page, email Emilee, or call her at 419-514-2704.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.