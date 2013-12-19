Sandusky Co. ready to begin construction of nature center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Sandusky County Park District is very close to fully funding a proposed nature center.

It's been a project in the works for 10 years and this spring, construction begins for the new Creek Bend Farm Nature Center. The park district has raise $1.1 million of the total $1.5 million price tag, which is enough to get construction started.

The new center will be built along the banks of Muddy Creek, just south of the village of Lindsey. There will be a large wildlife observation window, classrooms and nature displays and activity areas.

The center will become a vital part of the park district's activities once finished in the fall of 2014.

"We have no real home location for our programming," said Steve Gruner, director of the Sandusky County Park District. "We have 350 programs a year for schools and groups and we're going to be able to increase and improve the program offerings that we have."

Anyone who would like to donate toward the nature center funding can call the park district at 419-334-4495.

