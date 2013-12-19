Toledo man charged with murder of his mother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged with murder of his mother

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Anthony Bertolina was in court Thursday, accused of stabbing his own mother to death.

Police say they may never know what would make a son turn so violent and stab his mother several times until she died, but there are consequences for such a terrible crime.

Bertolina was arraigned on charges of aggravated murder and murder.

Police say they showed up at the family's south Toledo home to do a safety check on Bertolina's mother Mary when she didn't show up for work on Dec. 9. They say they spotted Bertolina leaving, and when they talked to him, they knew something had happened to Mary and that he was to blame.

Police found Mary stabbed several times inside the home.

"It's hard to imagine, really, that this guy would do this to his mother," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "Obviously he has to be not in his right mind to do something like this."

Bertolina is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $4 million bond.

