Bowling Green spends 1 million Downtown Dollars

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

BowlingGreen city officials are encouraging people to shop local this holiday seasonby offering a unique way to do it.

"Cashcirculating around the community is like blood circulating in your body," saidBarbara Ruland, executive director for Downtown Bowling Green. "If it flowsaround and around freely, then you're healthy. Same is true for your community."

Peoplehave been using "Downtown Dollars" in Bowling Green for several years. They arelike gift certificates that spend like cash, and they just hit a milestone:more than one million Downtown Dollars have been spent locally.

Butwhy should shoppers use Downtown Dollars instead of cash?

"You'rereally giving the gift of choice when you're giving a Downtown Dollar giftcertificate," Ruland said.

Theycan be used at more than 70 local shops, including one called For Keeps.

"Oh,they're awesome. It seems like they're building every year," said For Keepsowner Amy Craft Ahrens. "We're always amazed at how many come through, and welove to see that more people are going to purchase them to use them as gifts.In fact, I have them out as gifts to my employees actually yesterday."

Ahrenssays buying local keeps her doors open and all the other stores that giveBowling Green its charm.

"Ifthese stores don't survive, it means job loss and it means loss for thecommunity in taxes and everything else," she said.

Butjudging by the Downtown Dollars spending, that's not something she has to worryabout anytime soon.

