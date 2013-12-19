Local Heinz plant expanding, hiring more - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local Heinz plant expanding, hiring more

FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Fremont's largest employer, H.J. Heinz, is planning to hire more workers.

The plant has been in Fremont for 76 years and has become a staple and pillar of the local economy. Very soon, it will be adding 25 new jobs, following a $12 million improvement project.

The project was helped along by a nine-year, 65 percent state tax credit Heinz received from Ohio on Tuesday.

"Over this last year, they've been pumping a lot of dollars into infrastructure upgrades and being prepared to take on what is actually being announced right now," said Kay Ereiter, from the Sandusky County Economic Development Corp.

Earlier this year, Heinz laid off 600 workers across North America, and also shut down multiple plants. The Fremont plant lost no workforce, which local officials attribute to the current 420 workers there.

"The workforce has always been really good, and they've been able stay up with the product demand that they've had over the years," Ereiter said.

The Heinz announcement is one last bulletpoint for what's been a great year for Sandusky County, which is reporting $193 million in economic development announcements.

"Our manufacturers are feeling comfortable in making investments, and I think are happy with the workforce and the produce and the quality that is coming out of our facilities," Ereiter said.

