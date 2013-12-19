Former MedCorp employees still waiting on pay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former MedCorp employees still waiting on pay

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Hundreds of local MedCorp employees are still scraping to meet ends meet after their employer pulled the plug on all ambulance services on Dec. 16.

Employees say they did receive letters from the company recently, telling them they filed for bankruptcy, but the employees say that information doesn't help them any, because they still have not received their checks.

"It's pretty annoying," said Chris Wietrzykowski, a former MedCorp employee. "I've even talked to some of my old employees and some of my friends that worked for the company, and they are on pins and needles right now. They've got bills to pay, on top of buying Christmas presents. How are they supposed to do that if they don't get a paycheck for what they've worked?"

Wietrzykowski, like many others, learned on Dec. 6 that his work was coming to a screeching halt. He called in to get his work schedule when he received the news.

"They are supposed to give us 60 days, I do believe," he said. "They gave us hours."

He says a pair of letters showed up days later: one from the company, saying all jobs had been terminated, and another saying that the company had filed for bankruptcy.

"I've been mad from the beginning," Wietrzykowski said. "It's just weird to think about. I really don't know what to say about the letter."

The parent company, Eastern Shore Acquisition Corporation, based out of North Carolina, filed chapter seven bankruptcy on Dec. 11 in federal bankruptcy court. Chapter seven is liquidation, which means assets will be sold to satisfy the claims of creditors.

