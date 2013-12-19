Former MedCorp employees still waiting on pay

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Hundreds of local MedCorp employees are still scraping to meet ends meet after their employer pulled the plug on all ambulance services on Dec. 16.

Employees say they did receive letters from the company recently, telling them they filed for bankruptcy, but the employees say that information doesn't help them any, because they still have not received their checks.

"It's pretty annoying," said Chris Wietrzykowski, a former MedCorp employee. "I've even talked to some of my old employees and some of my friends that worked for the company, and they are on pins and needles right now. They've got bills to pay, on top of buying Christmas presents. How are they supposed to do that if they don't get a paycheck for what they've worked?"

Wietrzykowski, like many others, learned on Dec. 6 that his work was coming to a screeching halt. He called in to get his work schedule when he received the news.

"They are supposed to give us 60 days, I do believe," he said. "They gave us hours."

He says a pair of letters showed up days later: one from the company, saying all jobs had been terminated, and another saying that the company had filed for bankruptcy.

"I've been mad from the beginning," Wietrzykowski said. "It's just weird to think about. I really don't know what to say about the letter."

The parent company, Eastern Shore Acquisition Corporation, based out of North Carolina, filed chapter seven bankruptcy on Dec. 11 in federal bankruptcy court. Chapter seven is liquidation, which means assets will be sold to satisfy the claims of creditors.



Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.