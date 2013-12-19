Woman who forced 10-year-old to kill his father gets life in pri - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman who forced 10-year-old to kill his father gets life in prison

Judith Hawkey (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) Judith Hawkey (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Corey Breininger was just 10 years old when prosecutors say his adoptive mother, Judith Hawkey, abused him, manipulated him and forced him to shoot and kill his own father.

A judge called Hawkey manipulative, evil and cold blooded Thursday before sentencing her to the serve the maximum possible penalty for aggravated murder, life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Robert Breininger was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head on November 3, 2003 in the bedroom of his Mark Center, Ohio home. At the time police ruled the death accidental.

Hawkey got away with murder for nearly a decade, until Corey came forward at the age of 19 and told police what really happened. Hawkey was arrested, tried and convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering and insurance fraud.

Corey Breininger says he is satisfied with the outcome of the case.

"I feel like she got what she deserved. This is just a weight off my shoulders," said Breininger. "I can get on with my life. Stop living in the shadows. I don't have to worry about anything now. My biggest fear.... she's gone."

Prosecutors say Hawkey abused Breininger both emotionally and physically.

"This was a pattern of conduct, physical and emotional abuse, and it was so effective it flew under the radar for years," said Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray.

Corey Breininger says he hopes something positive can come from the tragedy. He says he plans to work with other children going through abuse.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to help anybody. I think that's my calling in life."

