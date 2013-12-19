1 arrested, 3 wanted in Rossford rape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 arrested, 3 wanted in Rossford rape

Rossford Police have arrested one man, and are searching three others in the rape of a woman back in October.

Police say a woman was raped around 4:50 a.m. on October 26. A Wood County grand jury indicted the four men for the crime on Wednesday.

Police say Cornelius J. Tate, 35, was arrested Thursday morning. Wanted are Marquise L. Brown, 24, of Eleanor Street, Howard L. Henderson, 24, of Nebraska Avenue and Dajuan L. Henderson, 27, of Nebraska Avenue.

All four were indicted on rape and sexual battery charges Thursday. Police say the men were invited into the home where the rape occurred near Dixie Highway and Lime City Road, and they believe alcohol was involved.

"I don't know that they all raped her, but they were all involved in the scene and in the crime," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

Police say they've been following leads for months but had to wait for DNA testing before they could connect anyone to the crime.

"Something like this that takes place in Rossford really stands out," said Goss. "It's not an everyday occurrence in our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call Rossford Police at 419-666-5230.

