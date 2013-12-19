MLK Bridge back open after malfunction Thursday afternoon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MLK Bridge back open after malfunction Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge is back open in downtown Toledo after malfunctioning for a short time Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. the bridge would not raise, stopping traffic along Cherry Street and trapping a ship on the Maumee River.

Around 3:15 p.m. the bridge raised, allowing the ship to make its way up the river. Once the ship passed, the bridge was lowered and traffic flow resumed.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly