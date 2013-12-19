Man shot in Findlay overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in Findlay overnight

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Findlay Police say a man was shot at a house on Prospect Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police say the man was shot at a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue before he was driven to the hospital.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital.

