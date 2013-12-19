Nearly $12 million to be spent repairing Monroe County roads

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

State Representative Dale Zorn announced on Thursday that the state will spend nearly $12 million repairing and repaving roadways in Monroe County in 2014.

Zorn announced the following projects:

• $3.5 million to improve I-75 from the state line to I-275

• $450,000 to improve Wabash Road at North Macon Creek

• $330,000 to improve Wabash Road from Cone Road to North City Limits

• $5 million to improve Samaria Road

• $280,000 to establish traffic signals where Vivian Road intersects Cole Road

• $1,420,000 to improve Tuttle Hill Road from Ostrander Road to Oakville Road

"The transportation town hall I hosted in 2011 brought in almost 500 people from all across the county. People even brought in damaged hubcaps and rims to show how our awful roads were affecting their vehicles from their daily commute. I've worked hard on a lot of issues, but funding to help fix this problem is one solution that will affect everyone who lives in, works in, or passes through Monroe County," Zorn said in a press release Thursday.

