Nearly $12 million to be spent repairing Monroe County roads

MONROE, MI (Toledo News Now) -

State Representative Dale Zorn announced on Thursday that the state will spend nearly $12 million repairing and repaving roadways in Monroe County in 2014.

Zorn announced the following projects:

• $3.5 million to improve I-75 from the state line to I-275

• $450,000 to improve Wabash Road at North Macon Creek

• $330,000 to improve Wabash Road from Cone Road to North City Limits

• $5 million to improve Samaria Road

• $280,000 to establish traffic signals where Vivian Road intersects Cole Road

• $1,420,000 to improve Tuttle Hill Road from Ostrander Road to Oakville Road

"The transportation town hall I hosted in 2011 brought in almost 500 people from all across the county.  People even brought in damaged hubcaps and rims to show how our awful roads were affecting their vehicles from their daily commute.  I've worked hard on a lot of issues, but funding to help fix this problem is one solution that will affect everyone who lives in, works in, or passes through Monroe County," Zorn said in a press release Thursday.

