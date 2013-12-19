Fourth man wanted in Waterville home invasion, murder - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fourth man wanted in Waterville home invasion, murder

The Lucas County Sheriff's Department is searching for a fourth suspect in a May home invasion turned murder in Waterville.

James Safadi was shot and killed in his Waterville home May 18, 2013. His girlfriend told police three males broke into their home, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and a ring off her finger. According to a source close to the investigation, seven handguns were also stolen, along with a large amount of ammunition.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday they are searching for Phillip James Allen Jr. for his role in the murder. Allen is wanted on aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges.

"He is the last major player in this crime. And we feel that getting him off the street will be the safest for the citizens of Toledo," said Lucas County Sheriff's Detective Jeff Kozak.

Adam Anderson, Ronald Rooker and James Allen have already been arrested and charged in the case. Deputies say Rooker lives next door to the crime scene.

Allen should be considered armed and dangerous.  Anyone with information can call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

