Hot on the Web: Netflix fireplace trailer, Acceptance letter reaction

Hot on the Web:  Dec. 19.

Netflix has released a parody of official trailers promoting their video of a burning fireplace.

Rion Holcombe, a young man with Down syndrome, reacts to receiving an acceptance letter to Clemson's LIFE program.

