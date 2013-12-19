Toledo Diocese Elects Diocesan Administrator

Following the transfer of Archbishop Leonard P. Blair who was installed as Archbishop of Hartford, CT on Monday, December 16, 2013, the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Toledo has elected the Reverend Charles F. Ritter to serve as Diocesan Administrator.

According to canon law, the College of Consultors is required to elect the Administrator within eight days of the vacancy of the see—the day on which Archbishop Blair was installed in Hartford. Father Ritter will begin serving as Administrator immediately.

According to Father Monte Hoyles, Chancellor for the diocese, "the role of the Administrator is to essentially maintain the operations of the diocese—to keep the status quo—and provide for the needs of the faithful until the next Bishop is named by the Holy Father."

Father Ritter, 71, currently serves as Associate Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Sylvania. He has previously served as Pastor of Saint Patrick Parish, Bryan (1994-2009) and Saint Mary Parish, Leipsic (1975-1979); he also served as an Associate Pastor at various parishes throughout the Diocese of Toledo. In addition to his parochial assignments, Father Ritter has also served as Director of the diocesan social justice office (1979-1989).

Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, Father Ritter holds a Master of Arts degree from Mount Saint Mary's Seminary, Cincinnati, and a Masters of Arts degree in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University. He is also a 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School.