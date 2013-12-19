Central Avenue reopens after major semi crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Avenue reopens after major semi crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A major semi accident Thursday morning caused a complete shutdown of Central Avenue at Centennial Road in Sylvania Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say around 1:40 a.m., Rashaun Coley, 33, of Toledo, was driving a tractor trailer southbound on Centennial and made an eastbound turn onto Central. During the turn, the trailer became detached from the tractor. 

Troopers say Coley left the trailer at the scene, partially in the roadway, and returned to the company on Silica Road to get assistance. 

Victor Church, 48, of Ontario, Canada, was traveling in a tractor trailer eastbound on Central and struck Coley's trailer that was left in the roadway. 

Church had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported to a Toledo hospital in serious condition.

Central was closed for several hours as workers cleaned up spilled diesel fuel at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

