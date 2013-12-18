Findlay firefighters go Christmas shopping with kids - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay firefighters go Christmas shopping with kids

Some of Findlay's finest made the holiday special for less-fortunate children with Wednesday's ‘Shop with a Hero' event.

Findlay firefighters arrived at the east Findlay Walmart Wednesday, ready to make Christmas a little brighter for 10 less-fortunate kids.

"It's what Christmas is all about, is the ability to give to other people who are less fortunate than us, and that's exactly what we want to do here tonight," said Scott McWilliams, vice president of the IAFF Local 381.

The shopping was made possible thanks to a $2,500 grant through Walmart. It gives the kids an opportunity to spoil themselves and their families. They each get to spend $250 on anyone they like.

"For some of these kids, it might be the first time they've ever had a chance to buy a gift for mom or buy a gift for dad, so it really means a lot to them, I think," said McWilliams. "To spend some time with someone else's kid and take them around and just see their faces when they're shopping, just the glow in their faces and all of our guys love it, too. You can see all of our guys are extremely satisfied to be able to do this."

