Traffic blitz aims to make 2013 safest year for Lucas Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic blitz aims to make 2013 safest year for Lucas Co.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have extra eyes on the road this holiday season, watching for any unsafe driving that could cause accidents.

"We're out here to do enforcement, but we want motorists to make good decisions," said Lt. John Altman, with OSHP. "Any time you see increased traffic, we can have a tendency to see somewhat of an increase in crashes, so we try to get out and do things like this to remind motorists, ‘Give yourself extra time. Make those good, common sense decisions.'"

Local law enforcement agencies will be increasing their patrols through the end of the year. While Lucas County does have one of the highest fatality rates as a result of crashes, officials want to make this the safest year on record for the state of Ohio.

"[We're] looking for aggressive drivers, speeding, individuals who are deciding not to wear their seatbelts, individuals who are making bad choices and driving impaired," Lt. Altman said.

Altman says the weather plays a huge role, as well, and says it's important to always consider road conditions.

"Your vehicle doesn't stop the same, it doesn't turn the same, it doesn't do the same things on dry pavement as it does on snow, ice, rainy roads," he said.

To help keep driver safe, anyone who spots a violation can call 911 or #677 to report it.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Traffic blitz aims to make 2013 safest year for Lucas Co.More>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly