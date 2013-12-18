Oregon community continues Christmas donation tradition - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon community continues Christmas donation tradition

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Local organizations in Oregon have come together to make this Christmas a little better for hundreds of families.

Toys and food are being donated and put into baskets for those in need this Christmas.

The basket drive started back in the ‘60s. People in the community saw a need and reached out to local families. Oregon Schools, the Oregon Health and Welfare Committee and other local organizations donated food, cleaning supplies and toys this year for the project.

The baskets were given away on Wednesday, bringing smiles and even some tears to the recipients.

"It's overwhelming at this time of the year, when there is so much going on in the world and it's so refreshing to know that there are people out there that care," said Rosemarie Cappelletti.

This year, 253 families received baskets. More than 3,000 cans of food were donated by students from Oregon Schools and 1,100 toys were donated.

Event organizers say they're looking forward to doing it all again next year.

