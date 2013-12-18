Ice fishing businesses ready for a cold winter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ice fishing businesses ready for a cold winter

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

With the cold weather and snow lately, it looks like the ice fishing season is getting off to a solid start.

The lake isn't completely frozen over, but that's not stopping local ice fisherman from getting prepared.

In Ottawa County, there are several smaller lakes where the water has already frozen over enough to walk on. Local ice fishing businesses like Mark 1 Sport Fishing say they're breathing a sigh of relief after two fairly mild Ohio winters.

They say 5-8 inches of ice is ideal, and they're hoping business this year won't melt away.

"You get a little more excited when you get this kind of weather, thinking that for sure, you're going to get the ice," said Mark Cahlik, owner of Mark 1 Sport Fishing. "The last couple years, the ice hasn't been that good, so you have a tendency to work on your equipment, talk to your customers and get them prepared that, ‘Hey, we're going to be able to go this year.'"

Cahlik says he's preparing to offer ice fishing opportunities at Bay's Edge Resort on the mainland and on Put-in-Bay. He expects the island to be the best place for ice fishing this year, because the ice locks in and fishermen don't have to go as far out to catch the big walleye.

