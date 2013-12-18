Perrysburg Schools will get first resource officer next year

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

School resource officers help districts handle cyber bullying and internet safety, as well.

PerrysburgSchools will have a new face patrolling the halls next year. City council justapproved funds for a school resource officer – the first for the district.

Schoolofficials are still figuring out the role the officer will play in thedistrict, but they say this is great news and will increase safety foreveryone.

ThePerrysburg School District was the largest in northwest Ohio without a schoolresource officer. Superintendent Tom Hosler says having one is invaluable. Theofficer will help with bullying, crime prevention and guiding students in anever-changing, sometimes cruel school environment.

"Internetsafety, cell phones, threats, all kinds of things in addition to the horrorsthat we've seen play out across the country with school shootings," Hoslersaid.

Officialswant the officer to hit the ground running. They will coordinate and answerquestions about ALICE training in each school and teach staff what to do if anactive shooter situation ever occurs.

"Havingsomebody feet-on-the-ground in the district, be able to respond to those inreal time is going to be huge," Hosler said.

Asidefrom safety, the officer will be a friendly face imbedded in the schoolcommunity. They will be a person students can trust and lean on with problem atschool or at home.

"Itallows the students and their families to connect with a law enforcementofficial that they otherwise might not have that kind of relationship, and Ithink in this day and age that is so vital," said Hosler.

Theschool resource officer is a city position, but the district will pay 70percent of the officer's roughly $75,000 salary. Several parents say they arebehind anything the school can do to make their children safer.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

