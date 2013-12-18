Perrysburg Police initiate ‘Operation: Safe Shopper’ this holida - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Police initiate ‘Operation: Safe Shopper’ this holiday season

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Thousandsof people will be out shopping this weekend for last-minute Christmas gifts. Tokeep shoppers safe, Perrysburg Police will be increasing patrols.

It'scalled Operation: Safe Shopper, and the point is for police to keep an eye outfor potential thieves. They will be on bikes, in cruisers, and walking thesidewalks, but there will also be undercover officers watching the parkinglots.

Thisis the first year for the initiative, and officers have already clocked morethan 100 man hours for patrols.

"Whatwe want to do is make it comfortable for people to be in Perrysburg, and makeit uncomfortable if you want to do something illegal," said Perrysburg DeputyChief James Rose.

Policehope to catch any crimes in progress, but admit they can't be everywhere allthe time. They are warning shoppers to park in well-lit areas and not to leaveanything valuable inside their cars.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly