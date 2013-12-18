Driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-75

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a multiple-vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 Wednesday night. 

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, just north of the Ottawa River Road exit. Toledo Police say they believe the vehicle got on going the wrong way at Alexis Road, and hit two semi trucks and two vans.

There were a total of nine people involved in the crash, but only the driver, Michael Kane, 66, was injured. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to hospital officials, Kane is listed in critical condition Thursday.

Police closed I-75 northbound and diverted traffic off onto Ottawa River Road. The road opened later that night.

Police say there are things you can do if you see someone driving the wrong way.

"The best thing to do is to try to get off the roadway, and travel in the right lane if you can," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation because they're trying to determine what caused Kane to go the wrong way. Police say they'll be able to figure out the reason once he's in better condition. When they find a cause, they'll be able to determine whether to charge him.

