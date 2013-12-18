EDITORIAL: Collins selects chief of staff - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Collins selects chief of staff

Mayor-Elect Michael Collins Mayor-Elect Michael Collins
WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Michael Collins announced some of his key administrative people this week. 

Most significantly, Bob Reinbolt will be his chief of staff.  From what I hear, this is a good, solid first step.  Reinbolt has tons of experience from the Finkbeiner administration.  Perhaps that is an understatement.  By reputation, Mr. Reinbolt should be capable of balancing the paperwork inherent in managing a mid-size city while controlling the endless discussions and talking points of a new mayor finding his footing.  Mayor Collins will benefit from Reinbolt's counsel and his administrative expertise. 

I am curious to see if Mayor Collins delivers on his implied goal of moving from the old guard to the new in a year or so.  It's easy to say he wants to train the next generation of administrative leaders.  It is entirely another thing to actually move these people up and trust them as advisors.  Time will tell.  

Mayor Collins has a lot of decisions to make.  At least the Reinbolt decision is easy to understand and defend.  The other decisions about his inner circle should tell us a lot about paying back political favors and what kind of mayor he intends to be.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • EDITORIAL: Collins selects chief of staffMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly