Former Lingerie Football League coming to Toledo

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

After years of waiting, indoor football is coming to Toledo, although not in the form many were expecting.

Formerly called the Lingerie Football League, the Legends Football League is moving its Cleveland franchise to Toledo, and has booked games for May 10 and June 21 at the Huntington Center. Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak is expressing concerns, and released the following statement:

"As an ex-officio member of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, I have formally shared my lack of support for this activity coming to our community. We work hard in our community on behalf of women, men and families, and hold them in the highest regard. We would like to remain on that path. The citizens will now have a choice of supporting or not supporting this event."

Even though there are concerns about the perception of women being exploited by having scantily-clad players with more focus on what they're wearing and not what they're doing, Huntington Center Manager Steve Miller says ultimately the community will decide whether or not it'll be a success in Toledo.

"We're owned by the taxpayers," Miller said. "Our job is to get events into the facility. The taxpayers will make a decision whether they want to go. They'll tell us by buying tickets. If they buy tickets, the league will continue to play. If they don't, they'll have to look at their other options."

Ticket prices for the events range between 10 and 75 dollars. The league will host open tryouts to field a team on January 4 at a location yet to be determined.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.