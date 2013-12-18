Council to look at Warehouse District change in new year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Council to look at Warehouse District change in new year

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The revival of Toledo's Warehouse District over recent years has been fueled by commercial and residential investment, and new safeguards are being sought for future development.

"It's been one business at a time," said Diane Keil-Hipp, president of the Toledo Warehouse District Association (TWDA). "That makes it sustainable and these businesses are thriving, so word is getting out."

The plan now is for city council to approve creating a new review process for any proposed changes to buildings and public space within the neighborhood. Forming an Urban Neighborhood Overlay district would include provisions for an architectural review committee, having a demolition process and parking lot standards.

"We're excited about it because it not only protects the integrity of the neighborhood but it protects investment of current owners who have done a great job in these buildings," Keil-Hipp said.

The focus is promoting future development in a responsible manner.

"One of our ultimate goals is to get a grocery store down here," she said. "We continue to work on that, and now with more residents coming in the future, that will be even more reason for a business to take a chance down here."

Council will also consider establishing an overlay district along the Cherry Street corridor. A vote is expected next month when the new at-large council members are sworn in.      

