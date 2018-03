Angelo's provides authentic fine dining in casual, yet elegant surroundings.

Our menu offers everything from steak and seafood, to veal and authentic Italian. And Executive Chef Angelo Tsipis ensures that his guests enjoy only the finest dining.

In addition to some of the area's best food, Angelo's Northwood Villa has live entertainment Friday and Saturdays.

Banquet facilities are also available for up to 375 people. Let us help you plan your wedding reception or other event!