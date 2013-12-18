Durant, TPS board sign 5 year contract - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Durant, TPS board sign 5 year contract

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant signed a five year contract with the district on Wednesday. School board members signed the deal at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The contract makes Durant the leader of TPS for five years, and pays the Waite graduate $175,000 per year.

Durant says he wants to spend the next five years focusing on the district's transformational plan, finding ways to sustain growth and incorporating more career and business alliances within Toledo Public Schools.

"Yesterday was just another vote of confidence, in that Toledo is going to begin to be much more solid and self sufficient in taking advantage of the talent. But most importantly developing collective intelligence to develop collective work, to have collective solutions to collective problems," said Durant.

Durant was interim superintendent before the board voted to name him permanent superintendent last month.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly