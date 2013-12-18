Preparations underway in Port Clinton for annual Walleye Drop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Preparations underway in Port Clinton for annual Walleye Drop

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The city of Port Clinton is busy preparing for the annual New Year's Eve Walleye Drop. Organizers say this year's celebration will be even bigger than the event that rang in 2013.

"This year we've got a little bit bigger stage, so we're going to have more room, and therefore, our DJ is going to have a bigger show. He didn't have room to do the things he wanted to last year," said Walleye Madness at Midnight chairman Don Clemons.

Clemons says there will be celebrations throughout the day, for all age groups.

"We like to get the whole day going. In other words, we do the little kids walleye event here at the Knights of Columbus from 4-6 p.m. A lot of the little kids like that, but we'd like to get the teens out and let them have some fun too on New Year's Eve at a reasonable hour from 6-8 p.m.," said Clemons.

It could be the last year for the current stuffed walleye, named Wylie. Clemons says after 15 years, Wylie is starting to show some ware. The event committee plans to replace the walleye in 2014.

The event attracts about 5,000 people to the small city from around the country.

"We get people from Indiana and Pennsylvania and Kentucky," said Clemons. "It brings a lot of people in for one night out in the middle of the winter, where we're used to having people here in the summer, so it's good for business and it's good for Port Clinton." 

For more on the event, visit http://www.walleyemadness.com/.

