Long road to recovery for Oregon families after November tornado

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
A garage leveled in Oregon off Wynn Road near Seaman Road. (Source: Chad Baumhower)
Winds were a large contributing factor to damage. (Source: Kurt Bohland)
A tree breaks a fence on Norden Road in Oregon. (Source: Kevin Wick)
Everyone lends a hand to help in the community.
OREGON, OH

It's been one month since a tornado touched down in Oregon, destroying homes and displacing families. Many are still recovering.

Not everyone has been able to move back into their homes, but many of the homes have been covered to save their integrity.

Chainsaws and hammers are familiar sounds on Seaman Road in Oregon. Repairs are still being made on homes after an EF2 tornado whipped through the area mid-November.

"We've rebuilt the entire ceiling, all the windows and exterior siding," said Bill Reed, a self-employed carpenter.

The tornado displaced families on Seaman, Wynn and Lallendorf roads. In time, workers say families will return to brand new homes.

"It's pretty much going to be new, with the exception of the floor, the little brick that's still here. And the outside wall is still intact, but the interior was pretty much gone," explained Reed.

Norman Patterson and his wife have lived in their home on Seaman for 50 years.

"We were pretty much spared on the inside of the house. We did not have much damage," said Patterson.

The damage was done to their roof. It was partially blown off and the next day it was covered.

Patterson says his recovery is not as extensive as his neighbors, and he has a soft spot for them, especially with Christmas around the corner.

"It will be a hardship on them I imagine, but they will make it through. They're with their families and everything and they have a place to go," said Patterson.

Although it's a month later, the recovery phase is still in its first stage. Workers say most of the construction will be complete in three to four months.

