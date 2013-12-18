Long road to recovery for Oregon families after November tornado

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Everyone lends a hand to help in the community.

It's been one month since a tornado touched down in Oregon, destroying homes and displacing families. Many are still recovering.

Not everyone has been able to move back into their homes, but many of the homes have been covered to save their integrity.

Chainsaws and hammers are familiar sounds on Seaman Road in Oregon. Repairs are still being made on homes after an EF2 tornado whipped through the area mid-November.

"We've rebuilt the entire ceiling, all the windows and exterior siding," said Bill Reed, a self-employed carpenter.

The tornado displaced families on Seaman, Wynn and Lallendorf roads. In time, workers say families will return to brand new homes.

"It's pretty much going to be new, with the exception of the floor, the little brick that's still here. And the outside wall is still intact, but the interior was pretty much gone," explained Reed.

Norman Patterson and his wife have lived in their home on Seaman for 50 years.

"We were pretty much spared on the inside of the house. We did not have much damage," said Patterson.

The damage was done to their roof. It was partially blown off and the next day it was covered.

Patterson says his recovery is not as extensive as his neighbors, and he has a soft spot for them, especially with Christmas around the corner.

"It will be a hardship on them I imagine, but they will make it through. They're with their families and everything and they have a place to go," said Patterson.

Although it's a month later, the recovery phase is still in its first stage. Workers say most of the construction will be complete in three to four months.

