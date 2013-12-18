MOST WANTED: Dangerous man wanted for assaulting, shooting at woman

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Authorities need your help finding a dangerous man wanted for aggravated assault with a gun.

Stefon Gibson is wanted after an incident in late November in the 3900 block of Airport Highway. U.S. Marshals say Gibson got into an altercation with a female and then assaulted her and fired a gun. The victim was not struck by a bullet, but was taken to the hospital to be examined.



Officials say Gibson has a long criminal history of weapon offenses and assaults. U.S. Marshals warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gibson is described as a black male standing 5'10" tall and weighing 135 pounds.



If you know where he is or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.