MOST WANTED: Dangerous man wanted for assaulting, shooting at woman

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Authorities need your help finding a dangerous man wanted for aggravated assault with a gun.

Stefon Gibson is wanted after an incident in late November in the 3900 block of Airport Highway. U.S. Marshals say Gibson got into an altercation with a female and then assaulted her and fired a gun. The victim was not struck by a bullet, but was taken to the hospital to be examined. 
    
Officials say Gibson has a long criminal history of weapon offenses and assaults. U.S. Marshals warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gibson is described as a black male standing 5'10" tall and weighing 135 pounds.
    
If you know where he is or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED.

