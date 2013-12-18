Police looking to make contact with Port Clinton man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking to make contact with Port Clinton man

Mark Phillips (Source: Port Clinton Police) Mark Phillips (Source: Port Clinton Police)
PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Port Clinton Police are asking for the public's help getting in contact with a man last seen Monday morning.

The department posted a picture of Mark Phillips on its Facebook page Wednesday, asking anyone who sees Phillips to call Oak Harbor Police.

Oak Harbor Police say they have not listed Phillips as a missing person, but are attempting to check his welfare.  Oak Harbor Police do not believe Phillips is in any danger.

Anyone with information can contact Oak Harbor Police at 419-898-2055.

