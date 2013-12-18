Teen who brought pellet gun to Scott High School pleads guilty to 2 felonies

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Outside Scott High School on December 2. The building was on lockdown for more than an hour because of the incident.

The 14-year-old student who brought a pellet gun to a Toledo high school, causing a standoff with police, pleaded guilty to three charges on Wednesday.

The juvenile pleaded guilty to felony charges of inducing panic, illegal conveyance as well as one misdemeanor charge.

"I guess they saw the handle of the gun, and was like Oh my gosh he's got a gun," said the suspect.

The teen was cornered in a hallway of the school by police on December 2 before being shot by a beanbag and taken into custody. On Wednesday the teen also admitted he had a 12 inch butcher knife in his bag that day, although he claims he did not know it was there.

"His weapon, luckily, was not a real firearm; therefore it would not have killed anybody. But had he pulled that out any more, or pretended as if he were going to use it, he could have been shot at that school," said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olender.

The teen says he brought the pellet gun to school after being bullied. His mother says other parents should do what they can to prevent a similar situation in the future.



"I need the community, and parents to know that we need to step up, and make sure your kid is not the one bullying somebody else's kid, to make them feel that they have to go this far to be able to go and get an education," said the boy's mother.

The boy's mother asked he be released into her custody on Wednesday, but a judge refused. The boy will remain locked up until he is sentenced in a few weeks.

