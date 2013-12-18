Hot on the Web: Dolphins ordering food, Soldier’s football reunion

Hot on the Web: Dec. 18.

Dolphins at a Swedish facility have learned how to use technology that reads their voice calls, allowing the dolphins to order whatever food they feel like eating.

A soldier returns home and surprises his son at the son's football game by dressing up in the opponent's uniform and meeting him at the 50-yardline.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.