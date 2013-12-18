Promedica Goerlich Center relying on therapy dogs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Promedica Goerlich Center using therapy dogs to help dementia patients

(Toledo News Now) -

Workers at Promedica Goerlich Center have been using therapy dogs to help care for dementia patients at their facility.

The dogs are trained to behave casually with the patients, and are very friendly in every interaction.  Workers at the facility say the dogs evoke positive memories in the patients, which helps with mental stability.

One worker said the dogs have a very calming effect on the patients, whether their long-term, short-term, or simply there for adult day care.

Toledo News Now's Amanda St. Hilaire was live at the Goerlich Center Wednesday morning when she got to meet these furry friends.

