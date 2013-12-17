Do you have the Mega Millions fever? - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Do you have the Mega Millions fever?

Someone could be a couple hundred million dollars richer after the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.

The jackpot total - $636 million – is the second largest in history. The largest was $656 million last year.

If no one wins on Tuesday, Friday's drawing could be upwards of $800 million. If no one wins that, Christmas Eve's drawing could be about one billion dollars.

Several people who bought tickets were feeling lucky, especially Ron Malkemus.

"My odds, probably one in 250 billion…Somebody's got to win it," he said. "I got the winning numbers already, but I'm buying more just in case, just for backup."

If only one person wins it Tuesday, their one-time cash option would total $341 million.

