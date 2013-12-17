Cloverdale church pulls together 1 month after tornado

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

It's been exactly one month since tornados ripped through northwest Ohio, leaving destruction behind.

In November, the village of Cloverdale was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. A month later, they are still picking up the pieces.

"This is the largest storm I've ever seen, and I have lived in Cloverdale all my life," said Judi Kuhlman. "I would have never dreamt that anything like this would have ever happened to us."

Kuhlman is the bookkeeper for St. Barbara's Church, which was reduced to a pile of rubble during the storm. She says the tornado was devastating for the community, but they've started to move forward. They turned their hall into a church and started to clean up – they were even able to salvage a few things.

"We were able to set up mass here in our hall and bring back pieces up from our church," Kuhlman said. "We were able to keep many of the small statues and the tabernacle. That's real exciting."

The church will even hold a Christmas mass. Kuhlman says they wouldn't be where they are without the community.

"It was just amazing how people just started putting things together and it fell into place. It was just really great," she said.

Anyone wanting to help the church can donate at the Fort Jennings State Bank.

