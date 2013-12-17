Cloverdale church pulls together 1 month after tornado - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cloverdale church pulls together 1 month after tornado

CLOVERDALE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's been exactly one month since tornados ripped through northwest Ohio, leaving destruction behind.

In November, the village of Cloverdale was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. A month later, they are still picking up the pieces.

"This is the largest storm I've ever seen, and I have lived in Cloverdale all my life," said Judi Kuhlman. "I would have never dreamt that anything like this would have ever happened to us."

Kuhlman is the bookkeeper for St. Barbara's Church, which was reduced to a pile of rubble during the storm. She says the tornado was devastating for the community, but they've started to move forward. They turned their hall into a church and started to clean up – they were even able to salvage a few things.

 "We were able to set up mass here in our hall and bring back pieces up from our church," Kuhlman said. "We were able to keep many of the small statues and the tabernacle. That's real exciting."

The church will even hold a Christmas mass. Kuhlman says they wouldn't be where they are without the community.

"It was just amazing how people just started putting things together and it fell into place. It was just really great," she said.

Anyone wanting to help the church can donate at the Fort Jennings State Bank.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly