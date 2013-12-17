TPS finalizes Durant's superintendent contract - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS finalizes Durant's superintendent contract

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Public Schools board finalized a five-year contract to make Interim Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant the district's superintendent.

The new contract will be effective immediately and will run until 2018. Durant will be paid a salary of $175,000 per year.

Durant was selected as interim superintendent last summer and took over for Dr. Jerome Pecko, who retired in July. Durant is a Toledo alumnus and was previously assistant superintendent for the district.

