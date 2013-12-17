Tiffin family loses belongings to mold, local businesses lend a hand

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

A single mom in Tiffin has had her Christmas wish granted.

Shelly Holt claims her rental home was covered in black mold. She says the mold and fiberglass particles from the insulation spread through the house through the ventilation, and she and her children had to move out, leaving most of their belongings behind.

Now, a couple local companies have come to the rescue.

After hearing Holt's story, the owner of EverDry Waterproofing of Central Ohio decided to fund the family's Christmas this year. Representatives dropped off a Christmas tree and gifts for the children at their new home, as well as a check for Shelly for $700.

"We wanted to focus more on the Christmas aspect, because we know how difficult it is to move during the holidays and have all of that stuff sort of stripped from you," said Michael James from EveryDry Waterproofing.

"So many people and so many organizations have reached out to us, and we're just so ever grateful," Holt said.

A Tiffin company, Miller Steam Extractions, has agreed to clean out the family's minivan, which Holt says was contaminated, as well. Tiffin First Call for Help is helping the family get adjusted to their new home, and Holt's sisters have collected new clothing for the children, with help from Facebook.

