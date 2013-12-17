Tiffin family loses belongings to mold, local businesses lend a - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin family loses belongings to mold, local businesses lend a hand

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A single mom in Tiffin has had her Christmas wish granted.

Shelly Holt claims her rental home was covered in black mold. She says the mold and fiberglass particles from the insulation spread through the house through the ventilation, and she and her children had to move out, leaving most of their belongings behind.

Now, a couple local companies have come to the rescue.

After hearing Holt's story, the owner of EverDry Waterproofing of Central Ohio decided to fund the family's Christmas this year. Representatives dropped off a Christmas tree and gifts for the children at their new home, as well as a check for Shelly for $700.

"We wanted to focus more on the Christmas aspect, because we know how difficult it is to move during the holidays and have all of that stuff sort of stripped from you," said Michael James from EveryDry Waterproofing.

"So many people and so many organizations have reached out to us, and we're just so ever grateful," Holt said.

A Tiffin company, Miller Steam Extractions, has agreed to clean out the family's minivan, which Holt says was contaminated, as well. Tiffin First Call for Help is helping the family get adjusted to their new home, and Holt's sisters have collected new clothing for the children, with help from Facebook.

